iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISTB) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISTB) fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.43 and last traded at $50.44. 564,988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 608,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.49.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average is $51.10.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.