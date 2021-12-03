iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $115.93 and last traded at $115.93. 24,991,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 7,893,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.73.

