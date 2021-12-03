iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Purchased by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average of $60.23. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $61.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.242 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

