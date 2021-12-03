IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Short Interest Down 33.7% in November

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the October 31st total of 99,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of IRMD stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $44.62. 869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,898. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.70 million, a PE ratio of 92.83 and a beta of 0.90. IRadimed has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $47.98.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IRadimed will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 12,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $561,435.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $137,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,085,668. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC lifted its position in IRadimed by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in IRadimed by 162.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in IRadimed in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IRadimed by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in IRadimed by 7.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRMD shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

