IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $278.85.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSE:IQV opened at $265.74 on Friday. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $165.52 and a 12 month high of $272.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in IQVIA by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 4,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $278,159,000 after purchasing an additional 194,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

