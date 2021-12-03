IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IQEPF. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IQEPF opened at $0.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. IQE has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63.

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

