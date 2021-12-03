Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Shares Up 5.9%

Ion Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION) shot up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. 53,719 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 96,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.52 million and a P/E ratio of -5.74.

Ion Energy Company Profile (CVE:ION)

Ion Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium assets in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai Uul lithium brine project that covers 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

