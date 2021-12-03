Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,852 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,770% compared to the average daily volume of 206 put options.

ZUMZ stock traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $44.75. The company had a trading volume of 509,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,364. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.73.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZUMZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other Zumiez news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $143,873,000 after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,513 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $112,653,000 after acquiring an additional 62,344 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $69,648,000 after acquiring an additional 498,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,975 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $44,629,000 after acquiring an additional 83,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $38,592,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

