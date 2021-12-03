Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Blink Charging (BLNK)

Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/22/2021 – Blink Charging was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

11/16/2021 – Blink Charging was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Blink Charging Co. is an owner, operator and provider of EV charging stations and services. It also offers EV charging equipment and connectivity to the Blink Network, a cloud-based software which operates, manages and tracks the Blink EV charging stations and all the associated data. The company serves multifamily residential and commercial properties, airports, colleges, municipalities, parking garages, shopping malls, retail parking, schools and workplaces sectors. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Florida, United States. “

11/15/2021 – Blink Charging had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $31.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/15/2021 – Blink Charging was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Blink Charging had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $35.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Blink Charging was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

10/28/2021 – Blink Charging had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Blink Charging is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Blink Charging was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Blink Charging Co. is an owner, operator and provider of EV charging stations and services. It also offers EV charging equipment and connectivity to the Blink Network, a cloud-based software which operates, manages and tracks the Blink EV charging stations and all the associated data. The company serves multifamily residential and commercial properties, airports, colleges, municipalities, parking garages, shopping malls, retail parking, schools and workplaces sectors. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Florida, United States. “

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 3.70. Blink Charging Co. has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $64.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,500. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Blink Charging by 140.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 577.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 86.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

