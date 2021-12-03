Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Stock Position Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 131.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.41% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XMHQ. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Shares of XMHQ stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.31. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $64.14 and a twelve month high of $84.16.

