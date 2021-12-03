Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Sold by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3,090.3% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 93,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 90,267 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,846,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.62. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $54.42 and a 1-year high of $83.16.

