Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 348,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $155.35 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $123.52 and a twelve month high of $162.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.88.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

