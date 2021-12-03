Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 132.5% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,817,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,939,000 after buying an additional 1,035,886 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,057,000 after buying an additional 843,590 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after buying an additional 660,280 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,450,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,664,000 after buying an additional 633,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,707,000 after purchasing an additional 552,028 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $155.35 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $123.52 and a 12 month high of $162.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.88.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

