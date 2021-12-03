Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 64.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,054 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 238,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 45,321 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $339,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 96,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 24,098 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $4,026,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $6,375,000.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.12. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

