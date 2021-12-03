Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Kevin M. Collins purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Natixis bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

