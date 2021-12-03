Invesco Ltd. Sells 163,382 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 275,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,382 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Organogenesis by 2.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Organogenesis by 25.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Organogenesis by 24.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Organogenesis by 47.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Organogenesis during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $248,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 28,000 shares of company stock worth $277,580. 57.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $9.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.70. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $24.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.10 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORGO. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

