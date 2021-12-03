Invesco Ltd. Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,820 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,410,000 after purchasing an additional 116,907 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,449,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,349,000 after purchasing an additional 305,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,529,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 96,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 48,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 656,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

VRA stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $328.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.61 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

