Invesco Ltd. Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,497 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.40% of ProAssurance worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 35.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 8.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 838,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 65,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,740,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,587,000 after purchasing an additional 94,475 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 106,506.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the second quarter worth $432,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

ProAssurance stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50. ProAssurance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.04 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

