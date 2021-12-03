Invesco Ltd. Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 522,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REYN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 58.60%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

