Invesco Ltd. Acquires Shares of 116,784 Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 116,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,487,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,069,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,768,000 after buying an additional 1,991,208 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 918,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after purchasing an additional 457,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,515,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 81,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

REPL stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 26.71, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.14.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 12,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $375,991.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $26,322.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,381 shares of company stock worth $4,645,969. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

