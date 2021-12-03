Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 306.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEY. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 702,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after buying an additional 110,411 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 247,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 85,122 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,297,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after buying an additional 41,646 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 25,465 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 108,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 24,998 shares during the period.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ PEY opened at $19.94 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $21.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

