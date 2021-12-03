Invesco High Income Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Invesco High Income Trust II has increased its dividend payment by 12.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE VLT opened at $14.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $15.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.16% of Invesco High Income Trust II worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

