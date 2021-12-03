Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 28,191 shares.The stock last traded at $46.65 and had previously closed at $46.63.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.54.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWV. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.