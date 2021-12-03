Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIZ) Shares Down 0.3%

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIZ)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.68 and last traded at $38.86. Approximately 33,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 36,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.97.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.25.

