Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Invacare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. Invacare posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invacare will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.27 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

IVC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

IVC stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.42. 21,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $84.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53. Invacare has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invacare by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invacare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,567,000 after purchasing an additional 76,683 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 49,125 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in Invacare by 2,601.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 892,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 859,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invacare by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

