Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.840-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.480-$11.640 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $644.35.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $24.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $647.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,263,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit has a one year low of $357.45 and a one year high of $716.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $600.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

