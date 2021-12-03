Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $40.47

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $40.47 or 0.00071652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $7.43 billion and $141.99 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00063154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00094588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,488.99 or 0.07946852 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,418.99 or 0.99878423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00021274 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 475,075,844 coins and its circulating supply is 183,582,650 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

