International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

ICAGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

ICAGY stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

