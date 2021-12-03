Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,744,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $447,802,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,822 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,375 shares of company stock worth $15,425,653. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.52. 6,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,452. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.76 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.97 and a 200 day moving average of $121.47. The stock has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.55.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

