Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Insulet posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 219.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PODD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.27.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Insulet by 31.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Insulet in the second quarter worth approximately $501,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Insulet by 85.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in Insulet by 7.7% in the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the second quarter worth approximately $3,273,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $290.72 on Friday. Insulet has a 12-month low of $218.28 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -638.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $299.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.70.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

