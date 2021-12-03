Insider Selling: Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Senior Officer Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) Senior Officer Penne Ann Goplerud sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.99, for a total transaction of C$298,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,033 shares in the company, valued at C$519,064.12.

Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at C$1.82 on Friday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.66 and a 1 year high of C$2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$393.15 million and a P/E ratio of -8.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.90.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

