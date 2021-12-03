Insider Selling: Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) EVP Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE:UNP opened at $240.08 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $247.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.62.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
