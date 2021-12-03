Insider Selling: Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) EVP Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:UNP opened at $240.08 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $247.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.62.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.