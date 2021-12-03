Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Sells 408 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $40,661.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,298 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $170,128.86.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total value of $168,210.36.

On Friday, September 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total value of $171,537.10.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,521. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.37. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPT. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

