Insider Selling: SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Sells 38,900 Shares of Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 38,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.07, for a total value of C$430,502.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,010,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,178,399.02.

Nathan Eric Fier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 25th, Nathan Eric Fier sold 85,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total value of C$936,700.00.

Shares of CVE:SIL opened at C$8.52 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$8.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIL. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares cut their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.42.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

