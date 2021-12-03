Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Insider Sells $2,048,757.20 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 25,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $2,048,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.73. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.18 and a twelve month high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,816,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,327,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,800,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,317,000. Finally, Archon Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,647,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCOR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

