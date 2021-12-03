Insider Selling: Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Sells 1,978 Shares of Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $38,175.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 700 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $16,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,738 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $59,195.56.

On Monday, September 27th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $170,240.00.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $15.46 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,694,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,232,000 after purchasing an additional 172,805 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,769,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,458,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 4.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,679,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after acquiring an additional 258,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,484,000 after acquiring an additional 77,322 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

