Insider Selling: Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,703,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,491. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 823.91 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Magnite during the first quarter valued at about $1,871,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Magnite by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 64,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnite during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its position in Magnite by 36.0% during the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 165,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 43,860 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on MGNI shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist reduced their price target on Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

