Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $453,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $459,125.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $631,250.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $666,125.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $544,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $495,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $564,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $548,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $567,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $630,750.00.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.98 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.24.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eXp World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in eXp World by 1,126.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in eXp World by 451.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

