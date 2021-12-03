Insider Buying: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Purchases $100,310.00 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Timothy R. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $103.42 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.68 and a fifty-two week high of $109.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.71.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.