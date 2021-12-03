Insider Buying: Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Acquires $34,177.00 in Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.14 per share, for a total transaction of $34,177.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average is $54.59. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $67.40.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.2% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 50,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $467,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

SYBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

