Insider Buying: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Insider Acquires C$66,500.00 in Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,541,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,660,097.50.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Robert Disbrow acquired 193,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,816.40.

On Friday, November 5th, Robert Disbrow acquired 4,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,330.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Robert Disbrow purchased 27,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,625.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total value of C$39,500.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total value of C$16,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total value of C$65,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Robert Disbrow sold 200,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total value of C$104,000.00.

Shares of PNE opened at C$0.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$216.73 million and a P/E ratio of -71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a one year low of C$0.20 and a one year high of C$0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.51.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNE shares. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.