Insider Buying: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Buys $584,049.76 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji bought 9,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $584,049.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Farhad Nanji bought 151,852 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $9,867,342.96.

On Monday, November 22nd, Farhad Nanji bought 125,321 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.78 per share, with a total value of $8,118,294.38.

On Friday, November 19th, Farhad Nanji acquired 126,379 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.77 per share, with a total value of $8,059,188.83.

PFSI stock opened at $68.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $70.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.57.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFSI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 47.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 52,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 30.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,952 shares in the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

