Insider Buying: Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Director Matthew L. Posard purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

