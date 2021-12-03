Insider Buying: Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Insider Acquires A$50,225.00 in Stock

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) insider Maurice (John) Craven acquired 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$5.13 ($3.66) per share, with a total value of A$50,225.00 ($35,875.00).

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.66.

Get Harvey Norman alerts:

About Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. Its franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Norman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Norman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.