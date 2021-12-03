Insider Buying: Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Insider Acquires A$50,225.00 in Stock

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) insider Maurice (John) Craven acquired 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$5.13 ($3.66) per share, with a total value of A$50,225.00 ($35,875.00).
The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.66.
About Harvey Norman
See Also: Bid-Ask Spread
Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Norman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Norman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.