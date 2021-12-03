Insider Buying: Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) CEO Acquires 217 Shares of Stock

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $13,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,186,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,446,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.