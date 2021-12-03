Insider Buying: Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) CEO Acquires 217 Shares of Stock

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $13,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:XOM traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,186,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,446,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.09.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
