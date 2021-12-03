Insider Buying: Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) CEO Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -482.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.31.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

