Insider Buying: Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Insider Purchases £106,620.53 in Stock

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) insider Jason Honeyman purchased 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,161 ($41.30) per share, for a total transaction of £106,620.53 ($139,300.41).
Shares of LON BWY opened at GBX 3,130 ($40.89) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,268.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,362.04. Bellway p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 2,651 ($34.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 9.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 82.50 ($1.08) per share. This represents a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Bellway’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bellway’s payout ratio is presently 0.27%.
About Bellway
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
