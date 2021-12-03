Insider Buying: Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Insider Purchases £106,620.53 in Stock

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) insider Jason Honeyman purchased 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,161 ($41.30) per share, for a total transaction of £106,620.53 ($139,300.41).

Shares of LON BWY opened at GBX 3,130 ($40.89) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,268.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,362.04. Bellway p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 2,651 ($34.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 9.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 82.50 ($1.08) per share. This represents a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Bellway’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bellway’s payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWY. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,180 ($54.61) to GBX 4,230 ($55.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bellway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,941.64 ($51.50).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

