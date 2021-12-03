Insider Buying: Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) President Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) President Joseph Patrick Brandon purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $652.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,631,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Patrick Brandon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Joseph Patrick Brandon acquired 2,500 shares of Alleghany stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $658.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,646,875.00.

Shares of NYSE Y traded up $16.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $658.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $563.47 and a 12 month high of $737.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $663.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $670.93.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on Y. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Alleghany by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Alleghany by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Alleghany by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Alleghany by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alleghany by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

