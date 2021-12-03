Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Purchases $14,880.00 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $14,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel B. Wolfe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Daniel B. Wolfe acquired 6,470 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,195.80.

TURN opened at $7.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $8.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TURN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 142,424 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter worth $99,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter worth $98,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

