Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Purchases $14,880.00 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $14,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Daniel B. Wolfe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 16th, Daniel B. Wolfe acquired 6,470 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,195.80.
TURN opened at $7.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $8.64.
About 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.
