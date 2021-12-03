Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inozyme Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
INZY opened at $7.44 on Monday. Inozyme Pharma has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 69.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 18.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 9.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.
About Inozyme Pharma
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.
