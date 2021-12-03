Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inozyme Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

INZY opened at $7.44 on Monday. Inozyme Pharma has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 69.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 18.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 9.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

